Now Chairman of the TT Pro League Brent Sancho is expressing concern about the resumption of football in T&T. Sancho fears that the sport has been inactive for too long and thinks a solution needs to be found as soon as possible. He says the national team stands to lose if the main heads don't meet on the matter.

