The Minister of Local Government.. says when the local government legislation comes into effect.. regional corporations can better service their communities. He made the remark.. during the San Juan Laventille Corporation's interfaith service and military parade.. as the corporation turns 30 years. More in this report.
San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Celebrates 30
-
- Updated
- Comments
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Diagnosed in 2011, eight rounds of chemotherapy, remission in 2012.
In this episode of Morning Edition, we are joined by Meteorologist at the M.E.T Service, Mr.…
Tobago's October Carnival concluded.. with a massive parade of the bands.. throughout the streets of Scarborough and along the Claude Noel Highway.., ending with fireworks.
The Minister of Local Government.. says when the local government legislation comes into effect.. regional corporations can better service their communities. He made the remark.. during the San Juan Laventille Corporation's interfaith service and military parade.. as the corporation turns 30 years.
Hollice Mapp, stage name Mr. Killa told TV6 News, he was proud of Tobago staging its first Carnival in October, And he is hopeful..that an increase in flights could be arranged.
Thousands attended Jouvert celebrations in Tobago this morning.., as the October staging of …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- TOBAGO OCTOBER MAS
- Morning Edition: 31st October 2022
- WRESTLING IN PLEASANTVILLE
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 29th October 2022
- San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation Celebrates 30
- TOBAGO J'OUVERT
- MUD IS LIFE
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 27th October 2022
- CARLENE BRUNO: BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR
- Morning Edition: 28th October 2022