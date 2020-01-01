A rup­tured Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty sew­er line is be­ing blamed for a sink­hole at Scott Street, San Fer­nan­do.

Drivers say several vehicles have been damaged as a result of the sinkhole. Af­ter learning of the situation on so­cial me­dia, San Fernando May­or Ju­nia Regrel­lo says a team was dispatched to fix the problem on Tuesday.

However, because of the extent of the damage major work is required. For now, the hole has been temporarily patched but he says, it's not the first time a sinkhole has developed in San Fernando.

He says WASA has agreed to send a team tomorrow to repair the ruptured line, but they would only be able to determine the cost and duration of the project after examining the situation.

ECA On Labour Force

