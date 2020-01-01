A ruptured Water and Sewerage Authority sewer line is being blamed for a sinkhole at Scott Street, San Fernando.
Drivers say several vehicles have been damaged as a result of the sinkhole. After learning of the situation on social media, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello says a team was dispatched to fix the problem on Tuesday.
However, because of the extent of the damage major work is required. For now, the hole has been temporarily patched but he says, it's not the first time a sinkhole has developed in San Fernando.
He says WASA has agreed to send a team tomorrow to repair the ruptured line, but they would only be able to determine the cost and duration of the project after examining the situation.