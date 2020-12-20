Sales Down

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy. This from President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James. More from Elizabeth Williams.

Don’t Be A Scrooge About Refinery MSJ

MSJ political leader David Abdullah is calling on the Government to give the nation a Christmas gift by deciding to sell the State-owned refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre to the company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union.

Crime Wrap

It's now time to take a look at the crime stories occuring over the past 24 hours.