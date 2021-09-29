Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says all stakeholders are working hard behind the scenes to ensure that Safe Zones become a reality, come October 11th. The Ministry is once again urging all unvaccinated persons to get inoculated, so that they can reap the benefits and the country on a whole can return to normalcy. Rynessa Cutting reports.

