SAFE CARNIVAL 2023

From all reports, Carnival celebrations have been free of major incidents. This, from Top Cop Erla Christopher and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who led a procession of armed forces through the streets of Port-of-Spain today. However, the National Security Minister also issued a warning to potential wrongdoers. Rynessa Cutting reports.

