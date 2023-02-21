From all reports, Carnival celebrations have been free of major incidents. This, from Top Cop Erla Christopher and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, who led a procession of armed forces through the streets of Port-of-Spain today. However, the National Security Minister also issued a warning to potential wrongdoers. Rynessa Cutting reports.
SAFE CARNIVAL 2023
Rynessa Cutting
