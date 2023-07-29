S&P's affirmation of this country's credit rating is welcomed by the finance minister. However, professor of economics at UWI, Roger Hosein, says there are a few things to look out for.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S&P AFFIRMS TT RATING

S&P AFFIRMS TT RATING

S&P's affirmation of this country's credit rating is welcomed by the finance minister. H…

DRONE DROPS IN PRISON

DRONE DROPS IN PRISON

For some time, drones having been dropping contraband into the maximum-security prison. The …