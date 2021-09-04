There was a rush for Pfizer vaccines at a couple of sites today, as the roll out of that vaccine to all eligible members of the public began. We visited two locations in San Fernando where the crowds built, with hundreds hoping to specifically get inoculated with the Pfizer shot. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.

