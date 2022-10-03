Well, if you're wondering what happened in the fight between Jeremy 'Rampage' Rudolfo versus Samuel Campbell, well it did not come off. Promoter of the event Jason Fraser explained that the fight had a few traveling issues.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RUFF AND TUFF WRAP

RUFF AND TUFF WRAP

Fighters squared off for Ruff and Tuff 11 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility over the weekend.