Well, if you're wondering what happened in the fight between Jeremy 'Rampage' Rudolfo versus Samuel Campbell, well it did not come off. Promoter of the event Jason Fraser explained that the fight had a few traveling issues.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Caripachaima East Secondary School is the new title holder of the Ideaton 2022 - a digital i…
Fighters squared off for Ruff and Tuff 11 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility over the weekend.
Well, if you're wondering what happened in the fight between Jeremy 'Rampage' Rudolfo versus…
Twelve families are about to start packing up to move, after being relocated.
Five families are once again preparing to sleep uneasy, as the road above their homes contin…