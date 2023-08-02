The Asantehene was the guest of honor at today's emancipation celebration but it was the Prime Minister who used the occasion to deal head-on with the misgiving by some, the latest being Florida Governor Ron De Santis, that Africans did benefit somewhat from slavery.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ROYALTY IN TOWN

ROYALTY IN TOWN

The Asantehene was the guest of honor at today's emancipation celebration but it was the Pri…