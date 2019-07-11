Thursday marked the decentralisation of government services in Tobago east, with the official opening of the Roxborough Administrative Complex. As a result some basic government services afforded to the people of Tobago west, will now be afforded in Tobago east. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

