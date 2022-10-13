"The introduction of these services brings us closer to providing a 24-hour service at this facility." These were the words echoed by Assemblyman Dr. Faith B.Yisrael Secretary of Health, at the brief hand-over ceremony of four key areas at the Roxborough Hospital on Monday.
ROXBOROUGH HOSPITAL UPDATE
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
As the country observes World Sight Day on Thursday, Ophthalmologist Dr. Ronnie Bhola is warning persons against becoming neglectful of eye care
He was speaking on the Tv6 morning edition.
A Moruga father of four was stabbed to death on Wednesday night during an altercation over a minor car accident. It happened in a car park.
The Public Administration Minister says there is no magic wand for the implementation of a work-from-home policy for the Public Service.
She also cautions that if it is "not properly executed, giving due consideration to all the relevant factors, the unintended consequences, could be nothing short of disastrous."
"The introduction of these services brings us closer to providing a 24-hour service at this facility." These were the words echoed by Assemblyman Dr. Faith B.Yisrael Secretary of Health, at the brief hand-over ceremony of four key areas at the Roxborough Hospital on Monday.
On Opposition Senate has today claimed under Parliamentary privilege in the Senate that the Prime Minister is under investigation by "the Anti-Corruption Bureau."
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- TTPS HOME INVASION TIPS
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 13th October 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th October 2022
- NO MAGIC WAND FOR WORK FROM HOME SAYS GOV'T
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 12th October 2022
- PM UNAWARE OF ACIB PROBE CLAIMED BY NAKHID
- ROXBOROUGH HOSPITAL UPDATE
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 10th October 2022
- SENATOR ON FATAL SHOOTING OF GOLCONDA TEEN
- ONE TIME ARREARS PAYMENTS IN FISCAL 2022