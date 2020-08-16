Rowley: To God Be The Glory

Meanwhile Prime Minister. Dr. Keith Rowley is thanking the Almighty for bringing him and his government through a tumultuous five years and back into office. The Prime Minister's brief, celebratory reflection on his term in office came in a social media post, even as the country awaits the final election results from the EBC.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Health Ministry: a 12th person has died due to COVID-19.
Another person has died as a result of COVID-19, in Trinidad and Tobago.
The death toll in this country now stands at 11.
Meanwhile Prime Minister. Dr. Keith Rowley is thanking the Almighty for bringing him and his government through a tumultuous five years and back into office.
Could you imagine journeying to Tobago for vacation but ending up in quarantine? This is what has occurred with some patients at the Tropikist Hotel in Tobago.
It looks like a number of people really think sunlight may be able to kill COVID, because from as early as six this morning the beaches were a hub of activity. Reporter Rynessa Cutting and camerawoman Leona Nicholas,