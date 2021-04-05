Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will receive his COVID-19 vaccine in Tobago on Tuesday. Dr Rowley spent the Easter holidays in Tobago. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Rowley To Be Vaccinated In Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
