Rowley Says Kamla Didn't Buss A Mark About Refiner

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says that not only is it not a secret that the Government put the refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre for sale, he says claims by the Opposition Leader that a new development were meant to distract from claims against her of plagurism of a British MP's congratulations to President elect Joe Biden
During a new conference at the Diplomatic Centre on Wednesday, Dr. Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert also said there is nothing preventing the sale of the State-owned assets.
Juhel Browne was at the news conference.