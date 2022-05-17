Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has instructed Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob to locate a 1997 Sabga report, detailing information on a so-called pedophile ring involving operators of children's homes and alleged high-level political players. The sordid Akiel Chambers incident has resurfaced amid all the allegations. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDC OWING TENANT MONEY

HDC OWING TENANT MONEY

It's a well-known fact that many HDC tenants are owing the Corporation money, but is the rev…