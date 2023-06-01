Speaking publicly for the first time on the now controversial audio recording allegedly of two top THA officials plotting to employ workers for propaganda purposes, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has said that public officials need to understand that times have changed as they are always being recording. Dr Rowley spoke during the PNM's breakfast meeting at the Trinidad Hilton on Wednesday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
ROWLEY ON AUDIO RECORDING
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stalkers, bullies and other abusers are putting social media to use, to target their victims.
Speaking publicly for the first time on the now controversial audio recording allegedly of t…
In this episode of Morning Edition, Former Attorney General Garvin Nicholas is taking a shot…
A serious crime has been committed on the people of Tobago. This from activist Wendell Evers…
Trinidad and Tobago keeper/batter Joshua Da Silva has been retained by the St. Kitts and Nev…
A poll commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, has found that a majo…