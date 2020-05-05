Political commentator Ralph Maraj has joined the call to the Prime Minister by the main Opposition and other political entities to come clean and tell the population the true story behind the Paria Fuel Trading Company's fuel shipment destined for Aruba that was eventually sent to Venezuela. He made the call during an interview on the TV6 Morning Edition. Nisha John-Mohammed has more.

