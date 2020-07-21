PDP Tobago East candidate Watson Duke is questioning if Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is a man for all races, or only one. Duke posed the question after Dr. Rowley warned Tobagonians to beware of Duke's UNC ties. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KAMLA CONFIDENT IN HER PLAN FOR OIL REFINERY

KAMLA CONFIDENT IN HER PLAN FOR OIL REFINERY

The Opposition Leader spoke to the media during a motorcade in the St Joseph constituency earlier today where she fielded questions from the media on other matters including her plans to open the refinery.

HOUSE CALL

HOUSE CALL

We are in the rainy season and let's once again discuss how we can continue to be healthy an…

ABU BAKR REFUSES TO APOLOGISE

ABU BAKR REFUSES TO APOLOGISE

The mastermind of the 1990 attempted coup is today denying that he has apologised for his actions of close to 30 years ago.

ROWLEY FRAID DUKE?

ROWLEY FRAID DUKE?

PDP Tobago East candidate Watson Duke is questioning if Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is a man for all races, or only one.

BAR KEEPERS AND OPERATORS RESPOND

BAR KEEPERS AND OPERATORS RESPOND

Bar keepers and operators have a bit more clarity with the explanations given by the Health Minister on Monday concerning procedures to be followed inside and outside of bars.

UNMASKING THE VOTE: TUNAPUNA

UNMASKING THE VOTE: TUNAPUNA

Before we get into the discussion, let's talk about the Tunapuna constituency with over 26,000 voters, It's a seat which has changed hands a few times, but has been predominantly held by the People's National Movement.