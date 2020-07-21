PDP Tobago East candidate Watson Duke is questioning if Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is a man for all races, or only one. Duke posed the question after Dr. Rowley warned Tobagonians to beware of Duke's UNC ties. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
ROWLEY FRAID DUKE?
Elizabeth Williams
