Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is accusing the United National Congress of trying to bribe voters. But there's more. According to him, there is a plan to revert to the use of the old one hundred dollar bill currency. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hotel Workers Protest

Hotel Workers Protest

A number of employees attached to the Coco Reef Resort, protested outside the resort on Wednesday, calling for their salaries.

Devant Wants Answers On CoP pic in PNM Manifesto

Devant Wants Answers On CoP pic in PNM Manifesto

UNC activist Devant Maharaj wants Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to clarify whether the top cop gave permission for his official photograph to be used in the PNM's 2020 General Election manifesto.

SEA Classes Suspended

SEA Classes Suspended

Government has taken a decision to suspend all SEA classes leading up to the August 20th Exam which remains in place.

Vote PNM for Toco Sea Port

Vote PNM for Toco Sea Port

Wednesday morning the Ministry of Works commissioned the Valencia to Toco Roundabout - the first phase of the Valencia to Toco Roadway project.