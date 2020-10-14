Just after mid-day during inclement weather , residence of Ragoonanan Road West Orange Valley in Chase Village would have witnessed what they are calling a tornado, which ripped through their neighborhood , causing damage to several properties… according to the Councilor for area it was a natural disaster… Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more…

