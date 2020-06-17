He has been rejected by the PNM's screening committee to represent the area of Toco/Sangre Grande , but now, former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and councillor for Toco/Fishing Pond, Terry Rondon, is willing to guide the PNM's choice, Robert Monroe, to victory. First he is calling for a meeting with the party's executive to get Monroe's campaign off the ground. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

