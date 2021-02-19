President General of the OWTU parent company of Patriotic Energies and Technologies is questioning technocrats at the Finance Ministry, about their assessment of the refinery proposal. He says people were misled and their deal does not involve a 700 million-dollar investment by government. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine reports.
Roget Questions Analysis Of Refinery Proposal
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fifty Teachers from four schools are now equipped to do online teaching...
President General of the OWTU parent company of Patriotic Energies and Technologies is questioning technocrats at the Finance Ministry...
A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community.
Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's.
Reservoirs are filled and bills are paid, but residents of Patiram Trace in Penal say...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th February 2021
- Why AstraZeneca For T&T?
- Frontline Workers Receive First Shots
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 18th February 2021
- Proud Parents Of Joshua Da Silva
- Music Truck In The Savannah
- Action To Come Says Farley
- 17.71% Of WASA Transformation Plan Done
- Granny Luces Passes
- Landslide Threatens Home