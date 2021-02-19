President General of the OWTU parent company of Patriotic Energies and Technologies is questioning technocrats at the Finance Ministry, about their assessment of the refinery proposal. He says people were misled and their deal does not involve a 700 million-dollar investment by government. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine reports.

Panyard Launch

A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community. 

Change At NAAA

Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's.