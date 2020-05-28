On the TV6 Morning Edition Opposition MP, Rodney Charles, took aim at Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, calling his statement in Parliament on the Rio Treaty 'reckless', and warning. In an that if the country has withdrawn from the Treaty, the economic consequences could be disastrous. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

TTFA VS FIFA EMAIL EXCHANGES REVEALED

Sidelined Trinidad and Tobago Football Association President William Wallace has given FIFA a new deadline to settle the battle for control of the local football body.

PLUM MITAN FARMERS

Hundreds of farmers in Plum Mitan are suffering due to dried up watercourses.

But they say drought-like conditions aren't to blame; it's the Ministry of Agriculture, who they claim continuously fails to dredge the rivers of the Nariva Swamp.

NO WITHDRAWAL FROM RIO TREATY

There is no consideration at this time for T&T to exit the Rio Treaty . This from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who maintains T&T's neutral status amid US and Venezuela Tension.