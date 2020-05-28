On the TV6 Morning Edition Opposition MP, Rodney Charles, took aim at Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, calling his statement in Parliament on the Rio Treaty 'reckless', and warning. In an that if the country has withdrawn from the Treaty, the economic consequences could be disastrous. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
RODNEY CHARLES CALLS FOR CLARITY ON RIO TREATY
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sidelined Trinidad and Tobago Football Association President William Wallace has given FIFA a new deadline to settle the battle for control of the local football body.
Maracas beach has always been a popular spot and a tourist attraction, and the lifeguards stationed there say they want to keep it that way when the beach is reopened.
Hundreds of farmers in Plum Mitan are suffering due to dried up watercourses.
But they say drought-like conditions aren't to blame; it's the Ministry of Agriculture, who they claim continuously fails to dredge the rivers of the Nariva Swamp.
Perhaps more than most other motorists, taxi operators hold many lives in their hands daily.
There is no consideration at this time for T&T to exit the Rio Treaty . This from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who maintains T&T's neutral status amid US and Venezuela Tension.
The Police have confirmed that an investigation into allegations against one of their own, has ended.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- STUDENTS IN GRENADA WANT TO COME HOME
- PARAY: BRING HOME OUR RIGGERS
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 27th May 2020
- UNC IN HIGH ELECTION GEAR
- The art of classical Indian dance
- TTUTA IS HOPING GOOD SENSE PREVAILS WITH CXC EXAMS
- Morning Edition 28th May 2020
- YOUNG:RETURNING NATIONALS IS A TEDIOUS PROCESS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 26th May 2020
- 'WE ARE NOT BOUND BY RIO TREATY' SAYS MOSES