The budget is unconstitutional. So said Opposition Senator Anil Roberts today during the UNC's weekly media briefing. Meantime UNC Senator Damien Lyder is calling one clause of the property tax law into question.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Parent Teacher's Association attached to the Scarborough RC School is today up in arms w…
The home of KhadIja AliSamhoul at Easterfield Trace Mason Hall may suffer severe damage, if …
The budget is unconstitutional. So said Opposition Senator Anil Roberts today during the UNC…
The ODPM is reporting that over 600 adverse impacts have been recorded over the last several…
Top Cop Mc Donald Jacob is tonight responding to concerns in the public domain, following th…
Legal counsel representing the divers in the Paria tragedy are eagerly awaiting the findings…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 07th October 2022
- NEDCO SIGNS MOU WITH ADB
- OVER $270 M ON CONTRACT EMPLOYEES AT WASA
- TOP COP ON OFF DUTY KILLING
- Beyond The Tape Thursday 6th October 2022
- Home Threatened
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 03rd October 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 30th September 2022
- 13 VACANCIES DIDN'T AFFECT MET SERVICE SAYS GOV'T
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 04th October 2022