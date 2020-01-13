Persons of interest are being questioned by police in connection with a robbery at the Coco Reef Resort and Spa.
This was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tobago, Vernon Roberts. TV6 has been told that employees, including security personnel are being questioned in connection with the theft of fifteen thousand dollars in cash from the resort.
According to police , the incident occurred at around 2:30am on Monday. Two masked men armed with cutlasses jumped the counter at the front desk and announced a hold up. They were also wearing gloves at the time of the incident.
The night auditor was asked to hand over the cash and approximately $15,000 was given to the men, who escaped on foot. The matter was reported to the Crown Point Police.