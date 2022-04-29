A spate of robberies in Tobago is engaging the attention of Police. In the latest incident one credit union was robbed of over $100,000 on Thursday, by two armed men who pretended to be customers. More from Elizabeth Williams.
ROBBERIES IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
