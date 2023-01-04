Teachers at St. Joseph Secondary School drove off the compound shortly after midday today, in protest of ongoing health and safety issues on the school compound. But one school official is also calling on the authorities to put measures in place to address the threats outside the school compound, as a number of persons have been robbed, some, even at gunpoint. Rynessa Cutting reports.
ROBBERIES AT GUNPOINT OUTSIDE ST JOSEPH SEC
Rynessa Cutting
