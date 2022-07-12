Instead of a fiery protest, residents of San Francique and environs hosted a roadway press conference this morning over worsening road conditions.
They say multiple protests over the last few years have yielded no response.
The residents claim their main road is now virtually impassable due to inclement weather.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in San Francique today where residents and the area's representatives say they are prepared to take their plight wherever necessary to have it rectified.