Potholes turned into craters, it is no joking matter, the residents of Hopeton Trace Connector Road in Tobago, are calling on the relevant authorities to fix their roadway. They contacted TV6, after promises from officials of the Division of Infrastructure failed. Cameraman Derrick Hamlet and reporter Elizabeth Williams visited the village for this report.

Road Woes

