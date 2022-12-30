Road Tennis Feature

Ever heard of a sport called road tennis... Well, our Caribbean neighbors Barbados are known for playing it. As such, a Barbadian coach by the name of Vilmoure Jackman has been showing persons in T&T how it's played. And from the look of it, road tennis may soon catch on...

