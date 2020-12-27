Road Collapses, Residents Want Help

One home has crumbled, with at least three more on the verge of collapse along Mandingo Road in Princes Town. Residents say none of the state agencies which they believe are responsible for their predicament, are taking the blame. They tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh they don't know who else to turn to, but hopes someone in authority intervenes before another family has to vacate their home.

In the Past 7 Days this week… T&T to reserve 50% of its vaccines when they arrive next year. The Prime Minister said he will be first in line to be vaccinated… And over 140 less murders recorded in 2020 than 2019

Good news for the Prison Service! The number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 is on the decline. This was confirmed today by Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan.

