West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach says they will be attacking England's batsmen when the series begins on July eight. The Windies pacer believes that fast bowling will be the key factor in determining the winner of the series. He also adds that there will be no letting up when it comes to friendship with Jofra Archer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Past 7 Days On 6

Past 7 Days On 6

An SEA date has been set, but, teachers are not on-board! A date for the general elections yet to be called, but the Prime Minister says, it will be held when it is due. And... the 2020 budget was read...

Roach Has Plans For England

Roach Has Plans For England

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach says they will be attacking England's batsmen when the series begins on July eight.

UNC MP’s : Help Migrants Now

UNC MP’s : Help Migrants Now

A councillor and two MPs are calling on the government to immediately put things in place to better facilitate migrants in this country.

Art During Covid

Art During Covid

Prestige Arts international has completed its inaugural "Lock Down" Art competition in Tobago.