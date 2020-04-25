It may be a constitutional right... but assembling in numbers greater than five during this pandemic period is not only against the law... it's also a public health risk. However MP for Couva South, Rudranath Indarsingh, says he and his burgesses are prepared to take that risk, if water does not flow through their pipes by tomorrow.

