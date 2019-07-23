Shaniqua Bascombe has been competing in NAAA's National Junior Championships, the NACAC Championships and the recently held Pan American Junior Championships. She's a 15 year old up and coming sprinter in the 100 and 200 metres. We caught up with Bascombe who says she wants to make history for the red, white and black.

Rising Runner Shaniqua Bascombe

