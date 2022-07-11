Food prices have increased by 30% from 2015 to 2022. That's according to economist, Dr. Roger Hosein. During a panel discussion on Tv6's morning edition, there was consensus that the lack of economic growth, low income , high food imports and the rise in food prices are contributing factors to the burdens many households grapple with to make ends meet. Here's more in this report.
