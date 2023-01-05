RIC GIVES DETAILS FOR RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Regulated Industries Commission - the RIC - said while it understands the public concerns, "more so as it pertains to the vulnerable members of our society, it also said it will seek to" ensure that the public is responding to accurate information".
The RIC said that its proposed new monthly tariff structure translates to an increase of $8.50 per month before VAT for residential customers, with vulnerable members of the society being able to apply for rebate.
Juhel Browne reports.