The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Arbitration panel has ruled that France based table tennis player Rheann Chung should be exempted for participation in the up-coming April 3rd to 8th Caribbean Senior Championships. It's a decision that Chung fully embraced after the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association claimed the foreign based athlete had to compete in the trials to take part in the Championships.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rheann Chung Wins

Rheann Chung Wins

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Arbitration panel has ruled that France based table tennis player Rheann Chung should be exempted for participation in the up-coming April 3rd to 8th Caribbean Senior Championships. 