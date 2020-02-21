Rheann Chung Wins

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Arbitration panel has ruled that France based table tennis player Rheann Chung should be exempted for participation in the up-coming April 3rd to 8th Caribbean Senior Championships. It's a decision that Chung fully embraced after the Trinidad and Tobago Table Tennis Association claimed the foreign based athlete had to compete in the trials to take part in the Championships.
