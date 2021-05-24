Regional Health Authorities are at times saddled with the task of disposing of bodies of persons who have died with COVID 19, if they relatives are unwilling. It's the latest development as relatives of deceased claim they face exorbitant costs of funerals. Here's the story.

Morning Edition: 25th May, 2021

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has placed the blame on the current Covid-19 surge on vigils held following the tragic death of Andrea Bharratt.

Fisherman Rescued

Four Fishermen in Castara Tobago, are being hailed as heroes, following them rescuing a number of fishermen from Trinidad who were stranded at sea for 12 hours.

ECONOMISTS: NO ECONOMIC POLICY WITHOUT PANDEMIC

There is no economic policy without a proper pandemic policy. This from economy experts Mariano Browne and Dr. Roger Hosein, who both say they do not expect any groundbreaking announcements in the mid-year budget review carded for June.