Regional Health Authorities are at times saddled with the task of disposing of bodies of persons who have died with COVID 19, if they relatives are unwilling. It's the latest development as relatives of deceased claim they face exorbitant costs of funerals. Here's the story.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has placed the blame on the current Covid-19 surge on vigils held following the tragic death of Andrea Bharratt.
Four Fishermen in Castara Tobago, are being hailed as heroes, following them rescuing a number of fishermen from Trinidad who were stranded at sea for 12 hours.
There is no economic policy without a proper pandemic policy. This from economy experts Mariano Browne and Dr. Roger Hosein, who both say they do not expect any groundbreaking announcements in the mid-year budget review carded for June.
The local energy sector remains essential during the State of Emergency but there is part of the sector that remains closed since it is yet to get a new owner and that's the refinery in Point -a-Pierre.
Over a thousand pharmacists are on standby to join the State's vaccination drive.
