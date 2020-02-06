With new technological systems about to be in place to enforce road traffic laws from March 2nd dealing with Fixed Traffic Penalty Violations, the implementation of RFID's or Radio Frequency Identification for licence plates are still being questioned on its purpose. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

Hope Alive in Local Energy Sector Part One

The Energy Chamber's Energy conference has come to a close but it seems not without a feeling of optimism for the local operators who provide services for the large energy multinational companies that operate in this country.

Joseph Roberts on Cycling State

Regret and optimism, both feelings were expressed by the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling President Joseph Roberts as he reflected on the journey thus far of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling team towards the 2020 Olympics. Roberts was disappointed the National Sprint team did not make it to the Olympics, but he's confident T&T will qualify three athletes for Tokyo who can pull off a surprise.

Taking Carnival Beyond Fete and Wine

Almost three years after the closure of the Tourism Development Company, who is developing and spearheading the promotion of Trinidad's tourism product?