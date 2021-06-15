Revenge Porn to be Included In Sexual Offences

Debate continued on Tuesday in the Senate on the very controversial topic of sexual offences legislation, and whether the identities of persons placed on a sex offenders registry should be made public.
While some legislators called for full transparency, others cited constitutional rights and concern for the well-being of the perpetrators, while one Independent Senator even called for the death penalty! Meantime, government is advocating for one very common act to be listed as a sexual offence. Rynessa Cutting has the details.