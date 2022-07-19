A retrial has been ordered for the two men charged with murdering 6 year old Sean Luke 16 years ago.
As today the state conceded defeat in the appeal brought by attorneys for the two men convicted last year with the murder
Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby and Assistant DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal informed a three-judge panel that they were unable to defend four of the ten grounds of appeal filed by a team of attorneys led by Jagdeo Singh.
Marlan Hopkinson has more in this story compiled by Rickie Ramdass.