Retired WPC Pleads For Help

A 46 year old former Woman Police Constable is tonight pleading with the authorities for easier access to social relief programmes.
The WPC who was deemed medically unfit and forced into early retirement earlier this year says, she's been without an income for nine months. And since her husband was robbed and murdered this year as well, it has been a tremendous task to cover bills and care for two teenaged children. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh met the woman at her Silk Cotton Trace, Marabella home today for this story.