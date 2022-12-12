The resignations of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and members of his administration from the PDP, came as a shock to the party. This from Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Sean Nedd during a media conference on Monday. Elizabeth Williams was there. Here's her report.
Resignations A Shock
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The body of missing Mayaro toddler, Allon Ramdial, has been found, bringing a tragic end to …
Nurse Sharlene Waldron-Kinlock was recently bestowed the President's Lifetime Achievement aw…
Proper planning and investigation by state entities should be conducted before housing struc…
The Inter-American Development Bank and the University of the West Indies have inked an agre…
The resignations of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and members of his administration from …