Some residents from Mt Pleasant in Tobago are tonight alleging they were beaten and robbed by men claiming to be police officers. The residents spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Residents Upset

Residents Upset

Some residents from Mt Pleasant in Tobago are tonight alleging they were beaten and robbed by men claiming to be police officers.

Local Coaches And Hadad Meet

Local Coaches And Hadad Meet

Well local football coaches have gotten their wish for a meeting with the Normalization Committee on the status of their salaries.