Some residents from Mt Pleasant in Tobago are tonight alleging they were beaten and robbed by men claiming to be police officers. The matter is engaging the attention of the Moriah police. The residents spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams for this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Past 7 Days On 6

Past 7 Days On 6

There's a new exemption policy in effect, as government prepares to bring more nationals home.

Patriotism Month Celebrates T&T Diversity

Patriotism Month Celebrates T&T Diversity

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is seeking to elevate the country's morale and stimulate patriotic pride in Trinidad and Tobago through an online campaign reminding citizens of our never-ending "Trinbagonian Love" themed "Celebrating Diversity".

NPTA Welcomes Tax Break, Looks To Budget

NPTA Welcomes Tax Break, Looks To Budget

The National Parent Teacher Association says it welcomes the government’s tax removal on laptops, tablets and computers. However, they hope local distributors won’t abuse the system to the detriment of those that need it most, the students.

Residents Upset

Residents Upset

Some residents from Mt Pleasant in Tobago are tonight alleging they were beaten and robbed by men claiming to be police officers.

Cops Crash Chasing Bandits

Cops Crash Chasing Bandits

A high speed chase by municipal police officers and suspected criminals resulted in the officers crashing into a civilian vehicle and then into a utility pole.

34 COVID deaths

34 COVID deaths

Another COVID-19 death has been recorded by the Ministry of Health. This brings the total to 34.