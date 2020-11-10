Residents of Glen Road Tobago are tonight telling TV6 NEWS, they were fooled into thinking a COVID-19 facility was being established in their area, only to hear via the media that a correctional facility was being operated. Elizabeth Williams walked the community and has this report.
Residents Speak Out
Elizabeth Williams
