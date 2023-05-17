Residents of Massahood Village Fyzabad maintain that they were told decades ago by Petrotrin officials that the oil line running through their community, had been condemned.
They claim this was the main reason why more and more people came and built homes in the area.
They tell our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh that Heritage seems to have tried to restart an old, condemned line and during a test over the weekend, it resulted in multiple leaks.
However, Heritage claims that the line has always been in service.