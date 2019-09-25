Although their story was not highly publicised as Bamboo #3, some residents of Bamboo #1 were also severely affected by Sunday's floods. It's actually the last place in the area where the water receded. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Immanuel Nunez visited the village, and file this report.
Residents of Bamboo #1 Try To Recover
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Although their story was not highly publicised as Bamboo #3, some residents of Bamboo #1 were also severely affected by Sunday's floods.
St. Anthony's College were in winners row, beating Trinity College East 3-0 in their latest match.
Piparo residents are calling on the government to take action and dispatch geologists to the mud volcano site.
Staff shortages ,granting of pharmaceutical licenses, drug approvals...
A message of charity and love for country resonated throughout the National Academy of the Performing Arts on Tuesday.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Life After Petrotrin Part One
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 23rd September 2019
- Piparo Mud Volcano, A Ticking Timebomb
- House Collapse: Pensioner Homeless
- A victory for Calypso
- Morning Edition September 25th 2019
- Citizens Stealing River Embankment
- Bamboo #3 Cleanup
- Tobago Aftermath
- Brian Lewis on IAAF World Championships