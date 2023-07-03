RESIDENT UPSET

Businessman Ulric Blackman says he is losing business due to a leaking pipe outside his restaurant and Guest house in Carnbee Tobago. The owner of Papa B's Inn told TV6'S Elizabeth Williams since 2007 he communicated with Wasa , and to date they have not completely fixed the problem. More in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will host a joint news conference at 10:30 a.m. with United N…
The Executive Council of the Tobago House of Assembly vehemently refutes and categorically denies that "Some members of the THA Executive Council have been interviewed by police." This follows information from police on Saturday, that members of the THA were interviewed .
Businessman Ulric Blackman says he is losing business due to a leaking pipe outside his restaurant and Guest house in Carnbee Tobago. The owner of Papa B's Inn told TV6'S Elizabeth Williams since 2007 he communicated with Wasa , and to date they have not completely fixed the problem.
The United National Congress says the Central Bank’s attempt to force its employee, a UNC local government candidate, to withdraw his nomination due to a breach in their policy is hypocritical.
The Opposition says in taking the matter to court, they will force a review of the bank’s policy which it believes is disproportional and infringes on the rights of citizens.
Trinity College came in for harsh criticism, after it was reported that a number of students were denied the opportunity to cross the stage, because of their hairstyles
A surprising revelation was made in the Jack Warner extradition matter
And, the UNC entered into accommodations with three other parties, ahead of local government elections